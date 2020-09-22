Friedrich Merz warns that Germans will get used to a life without work in the Corona crisis. Many observers find this cynical. But the conservative delivered another upset.

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz made several sensitive statements in an interview on Sunday.

For his assessment that many Germans could get used to a life without work in the Corona crisis, he received strong criticism.

A passage in which Merz spoke about homosexuality not only angered coalition partner SPD – a high-ranking party friend also reacted extremely cautiously.

Berlin – On the Corona summer if the candidate without a high political office was pushed into the background – yes Friedrich Merz* still wants to CDU chief become. And probably also Chancellor. But in the spotlight, the most conservative of the Christian Democratic presidency candidates has a hard time.

Two statements from Merz in one image-Talk from Sunday evening caused some serious upsets at the start of the week – and calls for an apology. It was about very different topics: To homosexuality one hand to Unemployment and short-time work on the other hand. Self Party colleague Jens Spahn – along with Armin Laschet* also indirectly in the race for the place at the top of the party, Merz did not want to jump in on the first question.

Friedrich Merz flies interview around the ears: SPD general demands apology

Merz was asked in the format “The right questions” whether he would have reservations if one today Gay Chancellor would. “No,” said Merz. When asked whether that would be completely normal for him, he added: “The question of sexual orientation is none of the public’s business. As long as this is within the framework of the law and as long as it does not affect children – at this point, however, an absolute limit has been reached – it is not an issue for public discussion.

“As long as it does not affect children …”, says Friedrich Merz when asked by @WeiseKai whether he would have reservations about a gay chancellor. Here is the crucial passage in the video 👇 pic.twitter.com/2x25nRUr6U – Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) September 21, 2020

SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert, who had expressed himself in the past about his own homosexuality, criticized on Monday on Twitter: “This is how someone who can not hide that he can actually do nothing with the normalization of dealing with homosexuality.” Merz ‘statement creates one without being asked Association chain between homosexuality and child abuse, he emphasized.

Anyone who would like to become Chancellor should speak a language that leaves no room for interpretation and false floors in the sensitive areas of anti-discrimination and equal rights for all people. Friedrich Merz does not speak this language. – Kevin Kühnert (@KuehniKev) September 21, 2020

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil commented: “Friedrich would like to be picked up from the last century.” In conversation with the image He later added: “A clear apology is due.” When asked about the scenario of a gay Federal Chancellor, Merz also emphasized: “Not an issue for me at all, of course.”

Friedrich Merz remains without support from Spahn: “You have to ask him more questions …”

Across from the newspaper world Merz justified himself on Monday. To the emerged criticism he said that it was “a maliciously constructed connection that does not appear in any of my utterances”. The tolerance limit is “always exceeded when children are affected”. “I will say that in the future, even if one or the other obviously doesn’t like it.”

Health Minister Spahn*, himself married to a man, said when asked what such a statement from a party colleague triggered in him: “Well, if the first association with homosexuality is legal questions or pedophilia, then you should rather ask Friedrich Merz, I would say . “

Friedrich Merz speaks about unemployment: Minister accuses him of cynicism – and doubts economic competence

There was also fierce headwind for Merz’s comment on the effects of Unemployment and short-time work in Corona times. “We have to be a bit careful that we don’t all get used to the fact that we can live without work,” said the former chairman of the supervisory board of the US asset manager Blackrock: “We have to get back to work.”

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) In his reaction, Merz grabbed the honor, the question of economic competence: Merz either “has no idea economically or is socially cynical. Or both, ”said Heil in a tweet. He defended the instrument of short-time work – it would secure “millions of jobs”.

The passage also met with violent reactions from users of the social networks. “Every single day of it, I was afraid that I would still have a job at the end of the year,” said one commentator, describing his perception of four months of short-time work. “Merz is just cynical and privileged”.

In the interview, Merz also expressed a controversial assessment of the refugees from the Greek disaster camp Moria. (dpa / fn / AFP) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.