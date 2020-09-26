Friedrich Merz warns that Germans will get used to a life without work in the Corona crisis. Many observers find this cynical. But the conservative delivered another upset.

CDU chairman Friedrich Merz made several sensitive statements in an interview on Sunday.

For his assessment that many Germans could get used to a life without work in the Corona crisis, he received strong criticism.

A passage in which Merz spoke about homosexuality not only angered coalition partner SPD – a high-ranking party member also reacted extremely cautiously.

Update from September 25th, 6:50 p.m .: After hearing about his statements about a possible gay Chancellor came under criticism Friedrich Merz his utterances rearranged. The 64-year-old told the portal t-onlinethat he was “obviously misunderstood”. In an interview last Sunday replied Merz When asked whether he had reservations about a homosexual Federal Chancellor: “The question of sexual orientation is none of the public’s business. As long as this is within the framework of the law and as long as it does not affect children. “

It was pointed out Merz accused from several sides, Homosexuals having brought into the vicinity of pedophiles. But he understands that you can misunderstand them and therefore expressly say: “If anyone has felt personally affected by them, I really regret it,” he said CDU politician now.

In addition, criticized Merz but also the public discussion about his statements. It was “of course malice on the way”. The “predominant, if not exclusive, reaction” from the party was: “You can overdo it with the criticism and the interpretation. That goes up to the subject of some sort Outrage machine. ”

Gay Chancellor? Merz triggers violent outrage with interview: Laschet reacts on TV – “That goes too far”

Update from September 24th: Armin Laschet, competitor of Friedrich Merz in the race for the CDU chairmanship, im ARD talk “maischberger.die week” cautiously reacted to the latest allegations at Merz’s address (see initial report). “I think that in 2020 one should no longer discuss the question of who loves whom and how,” he said. In response to the question of whether a Gay Chancellor could be, a “yes” is actually enough, said Laschet, referring to the debate.

When asked, Laschet wanted an assessment of whether Merz’s statement was awkward Sandra Maischbergers not hit. “I don’t judge it, I found another answer for myself and I also understand how Jens Spahn reacts.” Spahn, Laschet’s tandem partner in the CDU election campaign, had stated dryly, “Well, if the first association with homosexuality is legal questions or If it is pedophilia, I would say you have to ask Friedrich Merz questions.

Maischberger’s question as to whether Merz’s statement “Homophobic” was, however, Laschet dodged gently: “I don’t think he’s homophobic,” he instead issued a judgment on Merz as a person: “That goes too far.” In the ARD broadcast, however, Laschet criticized the SPD politician Karl Lauterbach – and, somewhat hidden, also to Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

Gay Chancellor? Merz triggers violent indignation with interview – Spahn reacts tellingly

First report: Berlin – On the Corona summer if the candidate without a high political office was pushed into the background – yes Friedrich Merz* still wants to CDU chief become. And probably also Chancellor. But in the spotlight, the most conservative of the Christian Democratic presidency candidates has a hard time.

Two statements from Merz in one image-Talk from Sunday evening caused some serious upsets at the start of the week – and calls for an apology. It was about very different topics: To homosexuality one hand to Unemployment and short-time work on the other hand. Self Party colleague Jens Spahn – along with Armin Laschet* also indirectly in the race for the place at the top of the party, Merz did not want to jump in on the first question.

Friedrich Merz flies interview around the ears: SPD general demands apology

Merz was asked in the format “The right questions” whether he would have reservations if one today Gay Chancellor would. “No,” said Merz. When asked whether that would be completely normal for him, he added: “The question of sexual orientation is none of the public’s business. As long as this is within the framework of the law and as long as it does not affect children – at this point, however, an absolute limit has been reached – it is not an issue for public discussion. “

SPD Vice Kevin Kühnert, who had expressed himself in the past about his own homosexuality, criticized on Monday on Twitter: “This is how someone who can not hide that he can actually do nothing with the normalization of dealing with homosexuality.” Merz ‘statement creates one without being asked Association chain between homosexuality and child abuse, he emphasized.

SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil commented: “Friedrich would like to be picked up from the last century.” In conversation with the image He later added: “A clear apology is due.” When asked about the scenario of a gay Federal Chancellor, Merz also emphasized: “Not an issue for me at all, of course.”

Friedrich Merz remains without support from Spahn: “You have to ask him more questions …”

Across from the newspaper world Merz justified himself on Monday. To the emerged criticism he said it was a “viciously constructed connection that does not appear in any of my utterances”. The tolerance limit is “always exceeded when children are affected”. “I will say that in the future, even if one or the other obviously doesn’t like it.”

Health Minister Spahn*, myself married to a man, said when asked what such a statement from a party colleague triggered in him: “Well, if the first association with homosexuality is legal questions or pedophilia, then you should rather ask Friedrich Merz, I would say . “

Friedrich Merz speaks about unemployment: Minister accuses him of cynicism – and doubts economic competence

There was also fierce headwind for Merz’s comment on the effects of Unemployment and short-time work in Corona times. “We have to be a bit careful that we don’t all get used to the fact that we can live without work,” said the former chairman of the supervisory board of the US asset manager Blackrock: “We have to go back to work.”

Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) In his reaction, Merz grabbed the honor, the question of economic competence: Merz either “has no idea economically or is socially cynical. Or both, ”said Heil in a tweet. He defended the instrument of short-time working – it would secure “millions of jobs”.

The passage also met with violent reactions from users of the social networks. “Every single day of it I was afraid of whether I would still have a job at the end of the year,” said one commentator, describing his perception of four months of short-time work. “Merz is just cynical and privileged”.

In the conversation, Merz also expressed a controversial assessment of the refugees from the Greek disaster camp Moria. (dpa / fn / AFP) *Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

