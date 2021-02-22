Through Twitter he started a discussion that revolved around God of war. The topic? That this PlayStation franchise has some kind of gay representation in its history. Just as there were eloquent comments that invited real debate, there were also those that had a homophobic tone.

Twitter users asked Cory Barlog, The person in charge of God of war right now why not make Kratos gay. The director of the franchise answered – why not better to do it bi -. As we mentioned, there were all kinds of responses and comments that raised an important controversy that, later, ended in the voice of the creator of the series.

David jaffe, who was the director who worked from the beginning with God of War in the already distant era of the PS2, spoke of the lack of inclusion in video games through a video in which he suggested that Atreus should be gay ‘so as not to have to make some kind of adjustment to the story. ‘

God of War creator says not enough inclusion

It is worth noting that David jaffe He is very clear in his statements and even makes a very interesting proposal of what should happen to Kratos’ son in the next installment of God of war. Now, one thing is what he says through his channels and another that they listen to him.

Do not forget that David jaffe has been separated from PlayStation and that perhaps his word does not carry as much weight as before. Now, you are not wrong that video games are not as inclusive as they should be. It is not bad that we see a more diverse representation in these media and even in others.

What is a fact is that the opportunity is set, since God of War: Ragnarok It will come out on PS5, maybe during 2021 or 2022. Maybe we could already have a little more room for romance or to know a little more about a much more adult or teenage Atreus.

What would you like to see in God of War: Ragnarok? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

