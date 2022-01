Tunisian asylum seeker Belhassen Azaiez says he was twice the victim of homophobia in the asylum seekers’ center in Budel in one month. The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) believes that the Tunisian is causing nuisance and has transferred him to a much stricter reception location in Hoogeveen.

