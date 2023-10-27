The head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said on October 27 that it is currently difficult to talk about an official US decision to redirect aid intended for Ukraine to Israel amid the expansion of the operation in the Gaza Strip.

“It is still difficult to say whether an official decision has been made in Washington on the gradual transfer to Israel of aid that was originally intended for the Kyiv regime. Much will be determined by which path the Americans take with the bill to provide assistance to Israel and Ukraine. Now in Washington the voices of those who generally want to “turn off the tap” for Kyiv are becoming louder. Apparently, this process has begun,” he is quoted as saying. TASS.

As Gavrilov noted, the West is tired of Kyiv’s constant requests, which “did not justify their colossal military-financial injections.” In his opinion, funding for Ukraine will gradually be cut. Gavrilov pointed out that even the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, “listed helping Tel Aviv as his first priority.”

Earlier that day, the US State Department announced that the United States of America would allocate another package of military assistance to Ukraine totaling $150 million. The weapons will be transferred to Kyiv from the reserves of the US Department of Defense. The deliveries have already been approved previously. It is noted that the new package of American military assistance will include ammunition for NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

The day before, an expert on Russian politics and the Middle East, columnist Hanna Notte expressed the opinion that the situation in Ukraine is fading into the background due to the aggravation in the Middle East, Western politicians and society are paying more attention to Israel, against this background Kiev may experience problems with arms supplies .

On October 26, the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that Americans demand accountability for the dollars spent to support Ukraine. Commenting on the White House’s request to Congress for additional budgetary appropriations for the new fiscal year, in particular to provide assistance to

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said on October 24 that political processes in the United States and the decline in support for Kyiv are of concern to the Ukrainian authorities. At the same time, he indicated that Ukraine remains confident in the long-term promises of support from the US Presidential Administration to the American people.

On October 20, US President Joe Biden requested from the US Congress the provision of additional military and other assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of about $106 billion, of which more than $60 billion is intended for Kiev, $14.3 billion for strengthening the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), $10 billion – for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, the rest – for other purposes in the field of national security.

On October 15, Biden said that the United States has the ability to simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel. He noted that the United States will be able to ensure “international security.”

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.