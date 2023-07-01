There were calls from Western countries not to withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), but in the current situation, negotiations with the West are impossible for Russia. This was stated on Saturday, July 1, in an interview with Izvestia by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on issues of military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov.

“There were calls not to withdraw from the Treaty, to change our position. But, as they say, the Danube is more likely to turn back, as was said by the head of the delegation (Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Ryabkov – Ed), before we take such steps. What’s done is done. We have been forced to do this for many years. Our patience is not unlimited,” the diplomat said.

Gavrilov expressed confidence that the West itself would offer Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. However, in his opinion, knowing how he behaved with the norms of international law, Russia will think many more times before considering any specific agreements.

“They all [западные страны] violated over the years and did not want agreements, while we, being adherents of the fulfillment of international obligations, tried in every possible way to achieve them. All our efforts were arrogantly ignored,” he said.

The diplomat stressed that at the moment everything is decided on the battlefield, and it is necessary to proceed from this. The architecture of international security is an important issue for discussion, but not now.

Earlier, on June 29, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov named the reasons for Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty. According to him, the Russian Federation withdraws from the Treaty due to circumstances that put the country at risk. In particular, these include the accession to NATO of new states without their accession to the CFE Treaty, as well as the deployment of conventional weapons of the “old” NATO members on the territories of its “new” members.

Earlier that day, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the irreversibility of Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE Treaty. The anti-Russian rhetoric of the United States and “their satellites” once again confirmed the correctness of the decision taken by Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

On June 9, NATO condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the CFE Treaty and called on Russia to return to its observance. In its statement, the alliance accused Russia of allegedly failing to fulfill its obligations under the CFE Treaty since 2007, and its decision to denounce the treaty, according to the organization, undermines the entire system of Euro-Atlantic security.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the CFE Treaty has not reflected the existing realities in the field of European security for several decades. In particular, after the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact, Russia called for updating the parameters of the treaty, but the United States and other NATO members, under far-fetched pretexts, did not approve the changes and the corresponding agreement on adapting the treaty from 1999.

On May 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on the denunciation of the CFE Treaty. According to the explanatory note to the bill, the United States and its allies are deliberately going to confront Russia, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences.

The Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe was signed in Paris in 1990. An updated version of the CFE Treaty was ratified at the OSCE summit in Istanbul in 1999. It was signed only by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine. In 2007, Moscow suspended participation in the treaty until NATO member countries begin to implement it in good faith.