The United States is doing everything to make the conflict in Ukraine more violent. This was stated on Wednesday, January 18, by the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov.

According to him, today Ukraine has become a testing ground for Western weapons, and representatives of Western intelligence openly declare that the use of American weapons, in particular the M142 HIMARS MLRS, allowed them to learn “valuable lessons.”

“Ukraine has become a testing ground for Western weapons, providing the United States and its allies with the opportunity to study how their weapons and military equipment behave under intensive use in real combat conditions,” Gavrilov said at a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

He also noted that the policy of the West, aimed at the anti-Russian military strengthening of Kyiv, has put the whole of Europe on the brink of armed conflict.

At the same time, Gavrilov added, the Kyiv regime and its Western curators can stop hostilities at any time.

Earlier, on December 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Washington of trying to aggravate the nature of the Ukrainian conflict. The head of the Foreign Ministry said that the Pentagon is openly planning orders for the US defense industry for years to come, and is also raising the bar for military spending for the needs of Kyiv, demanding the same from other members of the alliance.

Lavrov also pointed out that the Kyiv regime is deliberately pumped up with the most modern weapons, including those not accepted for service in the armies of Western countries themselves.

The United States and other Western countries began to actively arm Ukraine against the backdrop of a military operation carried out by Moscow since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.