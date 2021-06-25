A axis in construction. Two of the main Italian private industrial groups, the Caltagirone family on the one hand and the Gavio family on the other, they decided to sanction a pact to jointly contribute to the country’s infrastructural relaunch. Specifically through the two companies, respectively Vianini Lavori and Itinera, set up a stable consortium, with equal shares, called Eteria.

The intent, he writes The sun 24 hours, is to participate, through this common vehicle, in public tenders that will be promoted in Italy in the coming years. The unprecedented agreement responds to two key needs: on the one hand, to create a reality that, by pooling industrial experiences and skills in the construction of complex works, as well as the respective financial capabilities, poses itself as central subject in the construction sector by now almost desertified from a decade-long crisis; secondly, there is a great opportunity to be seized: the Pnrr. The National recovery and resilience plan currently expects that approx 62 billion are earmarked for mobility, infrastructure and logistics.

A very significant sum that will bring important interventions on the territory in which, evidently, the new stable consortium expects to be able to take part. And finally, the conditions for proposing are created a structured alternative that can counterbalance Webuild, the Italian construction giant born to cope with the rather dark period that the sector was going through.

Eteria it was not born as an exclusive club, on the contrary, in perspective, it is also open the entry of operators as long as they share the founding values ​​of the two historic companies. The initiative will be led as CEO by Vincenzo Onorato, already at the helm of Vianini Lavori.