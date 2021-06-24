Digital Millennium

California, United States. / 24.06.2021 09:22:45

The effort to remove the Democratic governor of California, Gavin newsom, has enough signatures to continue, the state election official said Wednesday.

The recall supporters passed the 1.5 million signature threshold in April, but then there was a 30-day period in which people who wanted withdraw their signatures they had the opportunity to do so.

However, only 43 signatures were withdrawn, leaving 1,719,900 verified signatures to start the impeachment election, said the California Secretary of State’s Office it’s a statement. The secretary of state Shirley N. Weber notified the finance department of the status of the result on Wednesday.

Gavin Newsom becomes the second governor of the “Golden State” to face an impeachment election.

According to the Office of the Secretary, there have been 54 efforts to remove the California governors since power was incorporated into the state constitution in 1911.

Since 1913, only 10 impeachment efforts have appeared on the ballot election, which includes three state senators, two members of the Assembly and the former governor of California, Gray davis, replaced by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The California Department of Finance You will now begin to estimate the costs of the revocation, including the costs of holding it as a special election or as part of the next regularly scheduled election. A spokesperson for the Department previously told the network CNN what the recall would cost about $ 215.2 million. No date has been set yet.

