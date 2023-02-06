pi (union)

Englishman Daniel Gavin’s victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Golf Championship yesterday contributed to his advancement of 95 steps at once, to become seventh in the season standings for the DB World golf tour, which is held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, in partnership with Rolex.

Gavin’s progress in the season classification issued yesterday, after giving him the title of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship that was held at Al Hamra Golf Club, came with 460 points, raising his total points this season to 527 points.

Gavin won the title, after he finished the four rounds of the tournament with 17 strikes below average, to bring down the curtain on the “Desert Swing” for a series of four tournaments held in the UAE since the beginning of the new year. Abu Dhabi Golf, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Club, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

By becoming runner-up in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Swedish Alexander Burke advanced to 12th place, with 415 points.

Polish Adrian Mironek took advantage of his fourth place in the championship, raising his total score this season to 608.5 points, and becoming fifth.

Frenchman Victor Perez maintained the lead in the “Race to Dubai” rating this season, with a score of 1,443.9 points, benefiting greatly from winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, one of the prestigious Rolex series tournaments.