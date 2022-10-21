The FC Barcelona player, Gavi, has won the Golden Boy 2022, the award given by Tuttosport magazine and which recognizes the best player under 21 years of age. The midfielder has beaten Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga, Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.
In this way, Gavi completes a great week after having won the Kopa Trophy given by France Football magazine to the best young player of the year on Monday.
With these two awards, Gavi consolidates himself as one of the great young talents in the world after his sudden and meteoric explosion last season at the hands of Ronald Koeman, who made him debut with Barça, and which has also earned him a placed in the Barça first team and also in Luis Enrique’s calls for the Spanish team.
The award ceremony will take place on November 7 in Turin.
