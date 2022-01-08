The Barça returns to leave points in the last moments of a party that had won. It is not the first or the second time this season, as it already happened in Vigo and in the match against Osasuna. This team is not capable of defending a favorable income, and despite the fact that due to the level of play the clash has had acceptable stretches, the Catalans go back to Barcelona empty in one of the key weeks of the championship.
Despite today’s poor result, which has become the custom this season, the protagonist of the day has been Gavi, and as much as it may surprise this time for the worse.
His team had the game under control and some players had entered from the bench to further manage the situation and bring the match to the style that best suited the Catalans: the game of possession. Gavi, who was known to be yellow from the first half for being late to a ball, went to the ground excessively aggressively to try to stop Álex Collado, his former teammate. The referee, in a fair way, admonished the Andalusian midfielder for the second time, who had to go to the dressing room early.
From that precise moment the game was completely broken and the Nasrids began to appear in the area of Marc-André ter Stegen. The first occasions were repelled by the pair of central Catalans and by the German goalkeeper, but a ball that was dead in the area after a corner allowed Puertas to tie the match.
Hard result for a Barcelona that came with the victory between eyebrows knowing that it would surely be their last game with a multitude of casualties.
A victory today would have allowed Xavi Hernández’s men to sleep in third position, the highest position they have reached since the start of the championship, because let’s remember that Barça has been third for half an hour.
