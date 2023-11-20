The European qualifying match between Spain and Georgia was characterized by the serious injury to midfielder Gavi, Barcelona’s jewel, who left the pitch in tears. The 19-year-old suffered a bad foul from behind and fell in an unnatural way, bending one knee on which all his weight rested. “It’s a very tough, very difficult moment, especially for our player, but also for Barcelona, ​​the federation, the national team, his teammates, for me. We are shocked. The atmosphere in the dressing room was as if we had lost. But this is part of football, it’s the worst side of it.”, said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. According to what was reported by the Spanish media, the diagnosis is inexorable: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, with the possibility of a stoppage of between six and eight months which would make him miss the rest of the season and the next European Championships.