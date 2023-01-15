33′



Gooooool! Real Madrid 0, Barcelona 1. Gavi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box.



The match resumes.



The game is stopped due to injury Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).



Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) has seen a yellow card for a dangerous play.



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) has received a foul on the right wing.



Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).



Offside, Barcelona. Alejandro Balde tries a through ball, but Gavi is caught offside.



Pedri (Barcelona) has received a foul in the opposite field.



Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).



Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) has been fouled on the left flank.



Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.



Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.



Attempt missed. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.



Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Andreas Christensen.



Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the center of the box.



Jules Koundé (Barcelona) has been fouled on the right wing.



Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).



Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).



Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).



Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



Attempt missed. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box misses the top left corner.



Shot stopped low to the left. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gavi.



Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the center of the box misses to the right of the goal. Assisted by Gavi with a cross into the box.



Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) has been fouled in the defensive zone.



Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).



Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) has received a foul in the opposite field.



The first part begins.



0′

