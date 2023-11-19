BAD NEWS FOR FC BARCELONA!! Gavi left the match between Spain and Georgia injured. Problems in the right knee. The 19-year-old boy left with gestures of pain and in tears. He doesn’t look good, but let’s hope he’s not serious. The FIFA date attacks… pic.twitter.com/eQpo5PulAG

— Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) November 19, 2023