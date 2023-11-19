The news shook ‘La Roja’ fans during the match against Georgia, when talented midfielder Gavi suffered an injury in the first half of the match. This misfortune comes at a delicate time, as Gavi has accumulated a significant load of minutes with both his club and the Spanish national team in recent weeks.
What type of injury does Gavi have?
There is no official report yet, but signs point to a serious knee injury. Specific details on the exact nature of the injury are still pending. According to daily Ace The first report points to a torn cruciate ligament.
How long could Gavi’s recovery last?
No official confirmation, but if suspicions of a significant right knee injury are confirmed, we could be talking about a prolonged absence, even until the end of the season. In the best scenario, it could be limited to a knee sprain, although the outlook does not seem optimistic.
Gavi’s injury highlights the growing concern in contemporary football: excessive match load. This unfortunately common phenomenon calls into question calendar management in a sport where talented players, like Gavi, face unsustainable physical overload. Only in November and already with three national team breaks, the lack of adequate rest contributes to serious injuries. It is imperative that sports authorities reconsider the calendars to safeguard the health of the players and ensure the quality of the game. The priority should be the physical integrity and long-term performance of these elite athletes.
