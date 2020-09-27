Former India veteran cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar is on target for comments made on Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma. However, Gavaskar has got the support of former India wicketkeeper Farooq Engineer and has come to the rescue of former veteran Gavaskar. Earlier, Gavaskar has also made it clear that he is firm on his point and he has not said anything wrong.

Gavaskar had to face criticism from people for discussing Virat Kohli’s form while naming his wife Anushka Sharma. Talking to the Pakistani Observer, the Engineer said, “We Indians lack a sense of humor. If Sunil has said something about Virat Kohli and Anushka, then it will be in a funny tone and not bad or indecent.”

He said, “I know Gavaskar quite well so I can say that if he had said something, he would have said it in a funny tone. In my case also people took it seriously and Anushka released the statement.”

Engineers also found themselves in similar controversies during the 2019 World Cup. At the same time, Gavaskar says that his statement has been misinterpreted. Gavaskar said that he has not held Anushka responsible for Virat Kohli’s form, rather he was talking about the video in which Virat Kohli was practicing on Anushka’s bowling during lockdown.

IPL 2020: Captain David Warner raging after a crushing defeat, he has been fiercely beaten