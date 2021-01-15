Sport, beyond the competitive sense, has its striking moments. Leaving behind the fact of the number of players who go after the ball or seek to reach the goal, there are always some who stand out for their technique or their physical, in some cases. Such is the case of Gauthier mvumbi, Pivot of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who captured the attention of the spectators through social networks due to his weight and height, and caused many problems to the Argentine team for the first match of Group D.

With a height of 1.92 meters and a weight of 110 kilos according to the International Handball Federation (FIB), Mvumbi, in the 11 minutes he was able to play, he scored 4 times and was essential for his team by taking the first half by a score of 14-13. Despite the surprise that the pivot represented, the albiceleste could reorder for the second half and turn the result around with a final score of 28-22.

However, the one who took the flashes was the Congolese pivot and -also- monopolized the trends in social networks. Who is this charismatic and unique player and where did he come from?

Of Congolese parents, but born in France, Gauthier mvumbi He spent a large part of his 26 years of life in the Gallic country and has dual citizenship. In fact, He currently plays for Dreux AC that disputes the Nationale 2, the fourth category of the French federation. He came to the team after ending a 7-year bond with the COV Handball of that country and his rivals define him as “a good guy, hard to move”.

Before going to the World Cup with his team, the French media L’Écho Républicain interviewed Mvumbi on January 11. The pivot told several anecdotes and highlighted the fact that he never imagined participating in the Handball World Cup. “We will have to make the most of it,” said the player.

Gauthier Mvumbi greeting his teammates after the defeat against Argentina by 28-22. Source: Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EFE)

Something striking about Mvumbi is the discussion about his actual height and weight. While some media in Spain and France say that he has 2 meters and 130 kilos, the FIB assures that he measures 1.92 and weighs 110 kilos. Despite the debate, the pivot is still unique on and off the court and He already has his sights set on Denmark, his next rival, this Sunday the 17th. Although he knows that the Danes are the current Olympic champions, the Congolese downplayed it and hopes to be able to surprise during this World Cup in Egypt.

“We have absolutely nothing to lose, so we will do our best and play our cards hard. They have two arms and two legs, just like us“Mvumbi commented.