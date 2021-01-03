Kovid vaccination has started in many countries of the world, but this deadly virus is still spreading panic among people. Recently there has been a shocking news related to the entertainment industry. Another name has been entered in the list of celebrities who are coronated. Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati has also been found infected with the Corona virus. Actually Gautam Gulati is currently in London and is kept in isolation there. On this, Gautam said that I had lost my test, after which I realized that it is Kovid.

Gautam got corona in London

Actually Gautam Gulati is in London and Kovid is under the grip of infection there. During the isolation, he also gave information about his fans with his social media handle. Gautam posted a picture inside the isolation facility on Instagram saying – ‘Kovid Sucks’

Extreme difficulties faced – Tanaz Irani

While Gautam Gulati has come under the grip of Corona infection, on the other hand, actress Tanaz Irani has managed to win the infection after battling for a long time. Their report has come negative. Tanaz, who has been in the home quarantine for a long time, has shared his experiences regarding the corona infection. Tanaz told that after being found infected, he had to face a lot of difficulties in the initial days. For the first few days, severe pain in the body and head was going to suffer a lot. At the same time, he said that the daughter’s desire to hug him only once during this time also made me emotional.

