In the IPL 2020 match played in Dubai on 24 September, Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore under the leadership of Virat Kohli. The team of Kings XI, who were invited to bat first, managed to score a huge score of 206 for three wickets. Captain Lokesh Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, which is also the highest score of his career. Rahul hit 14 fours and seven sixes in his innings.

In reply to Punjab’s 206 runs, RCB’s top order faltered, leaving them unable to recover and their team collapsed for 109 runs in 17 overs. In this way Bangalore suffered a 97-run defeat. Both Kings XI leg-spinners Murugan Ashwin (3 for 21) and Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 32), learning the tricks from coach Anil Kumble, impressed, while Sheldon Cottrell (2 for 17) knocked the top order.

IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar joins social media after Anushka Sharma’s statement

The unbeaten 132 runs off Rahul’s bat is the highest personal score ever made by an Indian in any one match of the IPL tournament. Also, as the captain of any IPL team, this is the highest score of this league. Despite the absence of Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Puran, throughout his innings, Rahul showed tremendous batting and shot shots around the field. Not only this, he also changed his style of batting when and where he got a chance. His attack on Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn’s bowling shows this.

IPL 2020: Delhi Metro removes smoke from Chennai Express, see latest review of Veeru’s meeting

Ian Bishop, former West Indies bowler, praised this innings of Lokesh Rahul in ESPNcricinfo’s T20 timeout show. He said, “The way Rahul has shown balance throughout his innings is a compliment. I was sitting there for his first 50 runs. The way he started and took the innings to the end, he was very It was beautiful. I think it makes him a complete batsman. ” Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also agreed with Bishop. He said, “I agree with Ian Bishop that Rahul is the best player of IPL in recent times.”