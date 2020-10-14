Former India opener Gautam Gambhir turns 38 today. Gambhir played a key role in winning the 2007 T20 and the 2011 World Cup. Gambhir played a brilliant innings in both the World Cup finals. Gambhir made his debut against Bangladesh in 2003 for India. During his career, Gambhir played many such memorable innings, which are still mentioned today. In this post, we will tell you about the best moments of his career on the occasion of his birthday.

Gautam Gambhir started his career in ODI format for Team India, he achieved this in the cricket of this safe ball, which is a player’s dream. Gambhir played 147 ODIs in his career, in which he scored 5,238 runs at an average of 39.68, during this time, he scored 11 centuries and 34 half-century with his bat. Gambhir did quite well for India as an opener. Gambhir’s innings of 97 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final was the most memorable innings of ODI format.

Gambhir was also known as the best batsman of Test cricket. He made his Test debut against Australia in 2004. Gambhir scored 4,154 runs in 58 Tests at an average of 41.95, during which he scored 9 centuries and 22 half-century innings. For this left-handed batsman, the year 2009 was a great one in terms of Test career. This year, Gambhir became the number one Test batsman in the ICC rankings and was also awarded the ICC Best Test Cricketer. Gambhir made a significant contribution with the bat in his Test series victory against New Zealand after 41 years on his own soil. In that series against New Zealand, Gambhir was the highest scorer by scoring 445 runs.

Gambhir was also a very successful batsman in Tests along with Tests and ODIs. He played an important role in helping Team India reach this trophy by playing a brilliant innings of 75 runs in just 54 balls against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final played in South Africa. Gambhir played a total of 37 T20 matches for India, scoring 932 runs at a strike rate of 119.02. Gautam Gambhir is also counted among the most successful captains of the IPL, under his captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders team won the IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from international cricket in the year 2018. After Gambhir’s departure, Team India has not yet got such a left-handed opener, which can give a good start to the team in all three formats.