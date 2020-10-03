Impressed maternal uncle When Shah Rukh Khan met Gauri, he had hidden it from his family that he was a Muslim. Shahrukh started winning everyone’s heart as the householders were not ready for marriage. Shahrukh first met Gauri’s maternal uncle. Both were very impressed with Shahrukh. He kept the party at home and called Shahrukh. They also wanted Gauri’s parents to meet Shahrukh.

Gauri’s mother’s heart won while going Shahrukh arrives at the party. At that time, he was famous for the military serial. People present in the party recognized him and started talking to him. Gauri’s father also got impressed by meeting her but as soon as he came to know that Shahrukh is a Muslim (householders were against marriage in other religion), Gauri’s father asked him to leave. Shahrukh decided to leave the party quietly in order to grow up. But on the go, he did something that won Gauri’s mother’s heart.

Gradually impress the whole family Actually Gauri’s mother was helping Mami in the kitchen. Shahrukh approaches him before leaving the party and thanks him for feeding the delicious pakoras. Gauri’s mother became very happy at this. Gradually, he managed to convince the rest of the family.

Gauri’s mother had taught … Gauri’s parents understood that the two could no longer be separated. After this, on 26 August 1991, Gauri-Shahrukh married a court and married on 25 October 1991. The funny thing is that Gauri did not know how to cook and Gauri’s mother advised that if Shahrukh is to be tamed, Gauri should learn to cook well.

In the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan is seen reaching Kajol’s house and impressing her. He did the same in real life. Gauri’s family members were shocked when they came to know that Shahrukh was a Muslim. If the householders do not agree, then both of them decided for the court marriage, but Shah Rukh wanted to include the wishes of the family members and it happened.