Shahrukh used to call Gauri in the voice of the girl Shah Rukh Khan first met Gauri in 1984 at a party going on in a club in Delhi. After this he continued to meet Gauri on one pretext and won his heart. Shahrukh also acquired Gauri’s phone number. When he had to talk to Gauri, he would call the girl’s voice at her house.

When Gauri left Shahrukh and left Courtship continued between Shahrukh and Gauri. Seeing their positive nature, Gauri started suffocating. He decided to get away from Shahrukh and moved to Mumbai. Shahrukh came to know about this and started getting upset. Seeing him sad, Shahrukh’s mother gave him 10 thousand rupees and asked him to bring Gauri back.

… and decided to marry Gauri Shah Rukh spent the night sleeping on the station bench in search of Gauri and had to sell the precious camera when the money ran out. It was difficult to find Gauri in such a big city. But Shah Rukh knew that Gauri loves the sea and one day she found Gauri there. Seeing Shah Rukh’s madness, Gauri’s heart melted and the two decided to get married.

Brother had threatened to stay away from Gauri When Gauri’s house found out that Shahrukh was a Muslim, there was an uproar. Apart from this, his future with Gauri’s family with an actor was also not seen secure. Shah Rukh had befriended Vikram, his brother, to impress Gauri’s family. But when love was revealed, his brother got very angry. He threatened Shahrukh Khan over the phone that staying away from Gauri would be bad.

Married after celebrating family members Shahrukh moved to Mumbai amidst all this and got busy shooting for the film ‘Miracle’. Gauri’s mother was very stressed in Delhi. There are reports that he also ate sleeping pills. His life was saved but when Shahrukh came to know of this, his intention became stronger. He applied for a court marriage but within 30 days he wanted to marry Gauri’s family and get them married. Eventually Shah Rukh became successful in this and both got married first and then married.

Shahrukh Khan is also known on screen as the ‘King of Romance’. In the movies, you have seen him winning the heart of Heroine and her family. You will also know that in real life too, he has sold enough papad to win Gauri’s heart. Gauri’s family was not ready to get him married to a Muslim boy but gradually Shahrukh won everyone’s heart and made Gauri his wife.