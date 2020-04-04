Even though Shah Rukh Khan has not released a film for a long time, but there is no shortfall in his fan following. Like most Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan has stayed home with his family for most of the time in the lockdown caused by the corona virus. Recently, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan has told what his family has been doing for the past several months.

What did children do in lockdown?

In an interview to an online portal, Gauri said that due to the corona virus spreading all over the world, her family remained under one roof for a long time after a long time. Gauri told, ‘Suhana is doing her classes online in which she is quite busy. Aryan’s college is also closed, so he is just resting, watching movies and playing games. Abram also spent a lot of time with the family, although it is difficult for children of his age.

Shahrukh Khan showed generosity, opened the vault for the needy

Shahrukh used to cook

Gauri also told in this interview that her husband Shahrukh Khan used to cook at the time of lockdown. He said, ‘We were also afraid of getting food from outside in lockdown. That is why Shahrukh used to cook home food himself and we used to enjoy it. They like to cook and I like to cook. ‘



Shahrukh is missing from the big screen for a long time

Let us know that Shah Rukh Khan’s last film ‘Zero’ was released in the year 2018 in December. She was accompanied by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the film. Directed by Anand L. Rai, the film was a flop at the box office. After that Shahrukh took a break from films and since then no film has been signed. Shahrukh’s fans have been waiting for his next film for a long time. Now we have to see when this waiting of fans ends.

