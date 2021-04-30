None of that life of luxury and perversions remains on the face of the former British socialite and ex-girlfriend of the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, today in prison accused of helping her partner to recruit and sexually abuse girls. this Friday of her behind bars reveals her emaciated, aged and with a bang in the eye.

His attorneys released the photo that appears to show bruises under his left eye.

Maxwell gave an unlikely explanation about the bruise. She explained to her lawyers that the bruise could be due to her shielding her eyes from the lights of the guards who check her condition every 15 minutes.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British “socialite”, gaunt and with a blow to the eye. Photo: Reuters

Maxwell is accused of helping convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls.

She has denied all the charges and allegations against her.

His lawyers have repeatedly complained about the conditions of his incarceration and have submitted several requests for bail, which have so far been denied.

The 59-year-old has been behind bars in New York since last summer, awaiting her trial scheduled for July 12. This is the first photo of her published at that time.

Ghislaine Maxwell during a Manhattan court hearing. Photo: AP

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while in a New York prison awaiting his trial.

Maxwell now faces six charges, including conspiracy to sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a minor.

The alleged crimes occurred between 1994 and 2004, and involve four women, two of whom were just 14 years old when they were sexually abused.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. (Photo: Netflix)

The charges are stronger than the previous ones, which spoke of “incitement” and “transport” of minors. to other states from the country to commit illegal sexual acts.

Ghislaine is the daughter of the late British press mogul Robert Maxwell denies all accusations against him. His trial is due to begin on July 12, although his legal team is asking for more time to prepare.

The indictment states that the woman “assisted, facilitated and contributed to the abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein by, among other things, helping him to capture, prepare and ultimately abuse them, both Maxwell and Epstein knowing that they were under 18 years of age. ”, And with ages as young as 14 years.

If found guilty, she can be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Ghislaine during her father Robert Maxwell’s funeral. Photo: AFP

Maxwell ended up sitting on the dock after a year on the run. She was arrested in mid-2020, in Bedford, New Hamsphire state.

Maxwell was born in Paris and in the crib provided by his father, a British media billionaire who also appeared dead on his yacht in the middle of the ocean, submerged in a sea of ​​debts and doubts about his death.

From the high class to the black hole

Educated at Oxford, all her life she was surrounded by celebrities and members of European royalty and the high circles of New York welcomed her when she moved to the city. A regular at the top finery, she moved easily in that environment where it is difficult to enter.

Epstein, on the other hand, was the son of a Brooklyn city clerk and had just finished high school. His upward career began in a finance company and ended up becoming a finance wizard for powerful clients. But she lacked the social touch that Maxwell gave her since she started being with him.

Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2013. Photo: AFP

Prosecutors accuse her of befriending young girls by taking them shopping and to the movies, and of convincing them after giving Epstein sexual massages, during which he perpetrated sexual acts.

Prosecutors say Maxwell was sometimes involved in the alleged abuses, which took place at his London home and at Epstein properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach and New Mexico.

Maxwell has also been indicted on two counts of obstruction of justice, to be tried after her sex crimes trial, for testimony she gave in 2016 in a defamation case brought against her by an Epstein accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

The property where Ghislaine Maxwell was detained. Photo: Reuters

The judge has denied Maxwell bail three times since his arrest last July. The defendant has repeatedly complained of filth in the Brooklyn prison where she is being held.

“She is not suicidal. She should not be treated like this,” said one of her lawyers, David Markus. And this Friday he released the photo of a beaten woman.

Drafting Clarín