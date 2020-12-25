The wait for Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s marriage is over. The two were reunited at the Nikah Ceremony held at ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Mumbai. In this hotel was organized from Mehndi to Nikah. Both Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar have given reports of Nikah on their Instagram account with the caption ‘Qubool Hai’ and shared pictures.

Both the stars have been sharing pictures of their wedding show continuously for the past several days. Not only this, both of them also had pre-wedding photo shoots and shared pictures with the fans. Earlier on Thursday night, both stars celebrated their mehndi ceremonies. During this, Zaid Darbar’s father and veteran musician Ismail Darbar was seen singing in the song Lut Gaye Hum Teri Mohabbat of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Gauhar also included his fans and media in his happiness. She was constantly sharing photos on Instagram, sharing updates of pre-wedding ceremonies. During the lockdown, the two had decided to be forever together.