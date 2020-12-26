Gauhar arranged marriage After Nikah, Ismail Darbar told a conversation with ETimes, I am proud not only of my son getting married but also the way all the decorations and arrangements were made. All credit goes to my daughter-in-law Gauhar Khan. He chose the smallest thing.

Going to Ismail’s room, he said that Zaid … Gauhar and Zaid’s family stayed in the same hotel for 3 days. Ismail said, Zaid came to my room last night and told that you will be surprised to see the decoration tomorrow. Zaid also told them that Gauhar is doing everything by asking them and both have the same opinion on everything.

If the food is bad, then the mood gets disturbed Food items were also Gauhar’s choice at the wedding. Ismail said, the mutton was delicious. Vegetarian dishes were also good. Gauhar came and asked me, did you like the food? Because Zaid told them that food is not good, then my mood gets spoiled.

Ismail’s two wives hugged Ismail Darbar also praised the duo. He said, both Zaid and Gauhar looked very cute. Like made for each other. Ismail said that his second wife Ayesha met his first wife Farzana, Zaid’s mother. Ayesha hugs Farzana, it was a very emotional opportunity.

Ismail hugged his son An even bigger emotional occasion was when Ismail hugged Zaid and wept. He says, I always used to think that people cry like this is all drama. But today I came to know. I didn’t want to, but as the son got married and I hugged him, I started crying.

When Gauhar’s mother came in front of Ismail An even bigger emotional occasion was when Gauhar’s mother and Ismail Darbar met face to face. Gauhar’s mother told Ismail to take care of the daughter. Ismail said, Gauhar’s mother told me, take care of my daughter. I told her that your daughter is so capable that she will take care of my whole family.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Daribar had each other on 25 December. Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar says it was a memorable occasion in his life. He told that it was the most beautiful wedding of his family. Ismail Darbar told that he has been in Mumbai for 40 years and has attended many marriages but did not see such a marriage.