Bigg Boss 14 reality show is going to start today. Before the start of the show, its videos and photos are making a splash on social media. On the other hand, the looks of Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan are also Instagram Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan’s dance performances are expected at the premiere of Bigg Boss 14. Recently, Gauhar Khan shared a photo of her stylish look in white and golden dress. Seeing the caption of this photo, Gauhar seems to be fond of the golden color, while Gauhar considers the success achieved in Big Boss as his lucky charm.

Talking about the outfit, Gauhar is wearing a white colored strip top with a golden embroidery on the front, along with the white color matching short touser giving it a glamorous look. The work of making this outfit perfect is golden color and White embroidered jacket is done by Gauhar wearing white studs keeping his look minimal, while Golden Footwear has given Gauhar the perfect look for his entry into the Bigg Boss premiere.

Fans are very fond of this photo. Especially the female fans on Gauhar’s golden and white jacket have been flushed. One user even mockingly asked Gauhar for his jacket. Like every season, this time too, Gauhar Khan will be seen showering fresh questions on new members. Bigg Boss 14 will be curtained on how special it will be from the rest of the season.

