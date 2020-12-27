Zaid-Gauhar dances on ‘Meet you’ In this video, Zaid and Gauhar are doing a romantic dance on the song ‘Tumse Milke Aisa Laga’ from the movie Mashal. During the dance Zaid seated and hugged Gauhar on his knees, seeing which the seats started ringing.

Video: Zaid straddles Gauhar on his knees

Gauhar sang ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai’ with Zaid There is another video of this reception, in which Gauhar and Zaid are seen singing the song ‘Ek pyar ka nagma hai’, holding each other’s hand.

Video: Sang together ‘Ek pyar ka nagma hai’

Gauhar was like this on ‘Jhalla-Vallah’ Recently another video of Gauhar was revealed, in which she was seen dancing heavily to her song ‘Jhalla Vallah’.

Watch Gauhar’s blushing dance on ‘Jhalla-Vallah’

Such is the love story of Gauhar and Zaid Gauhar and Zaid’s love story is very interesting. The two fell in love with the lockdown and now they have been together. Zaid met Gauhar at a grocery store. After this, their meeting started, which then turned into love.

Every day a dance or performance video of Gauhar is coming out, which is increasing the excitement of the fans even more. A few more videos of Gauhar and Zaid have appeared, in which both of them put a lot of dance on the songs of the new and old era.