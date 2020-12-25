New Delhi Soon, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are going to get married. Today, on 25th December, on the occasion of Christmas, both are going to make their wedding memorable. Discussion of the wedding of this special couple of entertainment industry is not only in the industry but also on social media. Recently, Gauhar Khan has given a glimpse of her lehenga on social media before marriage. Which his fans are very much like.

Gauhar Khan has shared a video on his story from his Instagram account. In which a glimpse of his lehenga is being seen. Today Gauhar Khan is all set to become a bride. At the same time, her lehenga is being discussed a lot on social media. Gauhar’s fans are eager to see him in a bridal look. Meanwhile, the glimpse of her lehenga which has surfaced on social media has surprised everyone.

Talking about his lehenga making video, Gauhar said that he has chosen a shade of pastel with motif work. However, with the slightest glimpse of the lehenga on social media, the entire lehenga can be guessed that when Gauhar wears it, she will look no less than a princess.

Gauhar had earlier shared pictures of his music and henna ceremonies on social media, which his fans are very fond of.

