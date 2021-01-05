In late December, Gauhar Khan married Zaid Darbar and their marriage was in the news. Even after the marriage, Gauhar remains in constant discussion. She often shares her photos and videos on social media. And surprise the fans. Now another video of Gauhar came out in which she is seen wooing Shahar Zaid.

Dance on Lata Mangeshkar’s song

Gauhar Khan has shared the video from his Instagram. In that on the song of the great singer Lata Mangeshkar

Can be seen banging. This song is ‘Piya Tose Naina Lage Re’.

In blue colored jeans and white top, Gauhar Khan looks quite stylish and smart as before. Rather after marriage, she has become even more beautiful. Zaid’s love seems to have come down on his face. And she seems to be wooing her husband in the song.

Married on 25 December

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s love story started in lockdown and the two decided to marry as soon as the lockdown opened. Both of them accepted this relationship on 25 December and today they have become husband and wife. And seem very happy with each other. After marriage, Gauhar Khan is spending quality time with her husband Zaid.

Tandav will appear in web series

This was Gauhar Khan’s personal life, but talk about his professional life, he is going to be seen in Tandav Web Series. Which will be released on 15 January. Saif Ali Khan will play the lead role in this film, which will be seen in the role of a leader for the first time. At the same time, Dimple Kapadia is also going to debut on OTT from this series. Gauhar Khan has appeared in the poster and trailer of this series, which is looking very beautiful, his character is also being said to be very important.

