Video and photos of Bollywood actress Gauhar Khan’s wedding are becoming quite viral on social media. Gauhar Khan married Zaid Darbar on 25 December. From Bollywood celebs, fans are seen congratulating Gauhar Khan on their wedding. A video of Gauhar Khan’s reception is being seen repeatedly on social media. A video of Gauhar dancing to his own song is becoming quite viral. In the video, Gauhar Khan is seen doing a very beautiful dance and swinging in fun.

In the video, Gauhar is seen dancing to ‘Jhalla Vallah’ on her own song from the film ‘Ishqzaade’. In this video, his friends are also seen supporting him in dancing. This video is shared by Gauhar Khan’s friend on social media.

Gauhar Khan was looking very beautiful during Zaid with Nikah. Gauhar looks amazing in the bride’s dress. At the same time, Zaid also appears to be handsome. Also, Gauhar Buhat was seen in a heavy lehenga, in which she can be seen dancing to a moment’s live song.

Let me tell you, Gauhar Khan wore a maroon colored lehenga at his reception and a golden-cream sharara during nikah. Gauhar Khan also wore heavy jewelery along with all her outfits. Gauhar and Zaid’s marriage took place in Mumbai’s ITC Grand Maratha.