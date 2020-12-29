Actress Gauhar Khan Shauhar is enjoying life after Zaid Darbar with Nikah. The wedding celebration is over, but some photos and videos are surfacing on social media. Recently, the actress has shared some fresh photos from her own wedding album. The special thing in these photos is that Gauhar Khan has taken Zaid Darbar in his lap.

With photos, Gauhar writes, “In good, in bad, in weakness, in strength, in all together, Zaid Darbar.” Gowhar Khan’s face is clearly visible after marriage.

Earlier, Gauhar shared some photo series with Zaid, in which both of them were seen wearing identical T-shirts. Zaid’s T-shirt had ‘Habi’ written on it and Gauhar’s T-shirt had ‘Waifi’ written on it. In the caption of the photos, Gauhar Khan created a black color heart emoji.

After Chixa, Mehndi and Sangeet, both of them said ‘Kubool Hai’ to each other. During the celebrations, Zaid Darbar’s father Ismail Darbar sang many songs with his wife.

Both Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot between the grand celebrations. Couples carried the same outfits in every celebration. Many videos and photos of the presence of family members and close friends are going viral on both social media.