TV actress Gauhar Khan is in the news right now. Actually, recently Gauhar Khan shared a photo on his Instagram. In this photo, he can be seen with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. Discussions are going on on social media about the affair of both. Now the reaction of the music composer Ismail Darbar, father of Zaid Darbar, has come. He has confirmed the relationship status of both of them by filling in the hammer. Also, in an interview given to Times of India, he has answered yes to marriage.

Ismail said, ‘If Zaid and Gauhar want to get married then why won’t I bless Gauhar? Both children are in a relationship. Zaid is 29 and knows what to do. Ismail further said that Zaid has told his step mom Ayesha about the relationship with Gauhar Khan. If Zaid is happy then I am also happy.

In the caption that Gauhar Khan shared in Haul, he wrote that remembering in prayers. What Zaid is saying to make me smile. Tell. Let us tell you that Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar have not yet officialized their relationship, but it is clear from both Instagram that they like each other.