Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are tied in marriage. Both of them reported their engagement to fans and friends via an Instagram post last month. Many pictures and videos of his mehndi, wedding and reception have been featured on social media. A video is quite viral in which Gauhar is grooming his groom on the day of Nikah.

Zaid-Gauhar love for fans

Many videos of Gauhar Khan and Zaid Durbar’s wedding ceremonies are going viral. One of these video fans is very much liked. In this, Gauhar, dressed in a bridal couple, is seen doing the face touchup of his groom. After this, she is seen fixing her own scarf.



Your love story shown in a wedding card

At the same time, Gauhar and Zaid have shared the first picture of their marriage on their social media handles. With this, he has given the caption, ‘Qubool Hai’. Gauhar and Zaid shared their love story through their wedding cards. It showed that the two met at the grocery store and grew closer through chatting. Zaid and Gauhar invited only close people to the wedding due to Corona. The difference in age between Gauhar and Zaid has also been under discussion. According to reports, Gauhar is 37 and Zaid is 25 years old.

