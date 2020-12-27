After Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s marriage, pictures and videos of their wedding ceremonies have surfaced on social media. Gauhar performed a wonderful dance to the song ‘Jhalla-Vallah’ at the reception. Now another video of him has surfaced. In this, she is seen dancing to ‘Laila Main Laila’ with her TV actor friend Hussain.

Gauhar danced with Best Friend Hussain

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been reunited on 25 December. His marriage was followed by a reception in Mumbai with family and friends. There was a huge explosion in this function and many videos and pictures of it are coming out on Gauhar’s fan pages. Gauhar has done a tremendous dance with Hussain in ‘Laila Main Laila’.



Gauhar did groom groom Raja

Zaid and Gauhar are both very good dancers. There are many videos of the dance together on their social media handles. Their wedding celebration was very much discussed. Zaid’s father Ismail Darbar had told that Gauhar had prepared everything for the event. From the decoration to the food, it has been arranged at the will of Gauhar. In the same video, Gauhar was also seen doing touchup of her husband. This video of him also became very viral.

