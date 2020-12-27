Actress Gauhar Khan married on December 25 with fiance Zaid Darbar. Photos and videos of this wedding celebration are on social media. Now a video of Gauhar is becoming fiercely viral in which she is seen doing a bang dance during the wedding reception.

It can be seen in the video that Gauhar Khan Shauhar Zaid is sitting in front of the stage with the court. As soon as Jhalla Vallah starts singing, she gets up from the chair and starts dancing. His style is very much liked by fans. It is known that this song is from the film Ishqzaade which was released in the year 2012. Gauhar performed on this song in the film. This dance video of Gauhar has been shared by Creative Director Preity Simos on Instagram. Along with this, he has also posted some pictures.

The reception was held on Friday afternoon after the marriage of Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar. It was attended by many friends and celebs of Zaid and Gauhar. The function was attended by many stars including filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gautam Roode, designer Manish Malhotra.

Let us tell you that Gauhar Khan also shared pictures of his marriage on social media. With this, he wrote a beautiful caption. Gauhar was seen in white and golden shara in the photos. With this, he wore heavy jewelery. At the same time, Zaid looked quite handsome in cream color Sherwani. Gauhar Khan, sharing these pictures on his Instagram, wrote in the caption, “Qubool Hai.”