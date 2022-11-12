On the appearance of his wife Polina in YouTubeshow “Lucien, let me tell” complained 41-year-old showman Gauguin Solntsev. The blogger said that his wife has gained a lot of weight, but corrects her figure in the pictures with the help of photo editors.

“Polina weighs 150 kilograms! She photoshops her pictures, but in life you will see – just a beet seller. I’m embarrassed to be with her. This family is sick. Polina does not give me a divorce, ”he explained.

In addition, the star of the TV show is dissatisfied with his wife’s communication with her mother, the former chosen one of Gauguin, 67-year-old Ekaterina Tereshkovich.

Earlier, Solntsev shared the details of plastic surgery. He reported that in addition to liposuction, he enlarged the buttocks. “Everything went perfectly. Am I sorry? No. Everything hung. It’s a shame even in front of grandmas to be naked on the beach, ”he said.