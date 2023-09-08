Not without suspense. The clock strikes nearly one in the morning in New York when Aryna Sabalenka emits a blood-curdling roar that echoes through New York’s sprawling power station, from where she watches double tournament champion Naomi Osaka. The Japanese has been seen these days by the tournament after having been a mother and from the stands she sees that the landscape that she left in January has changed. Iga Swiatek, the great dominator until the Japanese began the hiatus, is not on the court, but the Belarusian is, who has taken over the reins of the circuit and is now aiming for her second great title after beating Madison Keys (0-6, 7-6(1) and 7-6(5).The final on Saturday (22.00, Movistar) is served: Sabalenka against the local heroine, Coco Gauff, superior in the first round to Karolina Muchova (6-4 and 7 -5).

In an almost improbable way, the one from Minsk has overcome a duel that has slipped through Keys’s fingers. The American had taken the first set in white and later served to close the match, with 5-4 in the second, but the trembling has cost her dearly and at the moment of truth, in the luck of the tiebreaker, the rival does not fail when snapping Today, it is not one of those that Sabalenka doubts, an absolute example of hunger and regularity. She triumphed at the Australian Open, stayed in the semifinals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and is now capturing her first final at the US Open, from where she will emerge as brilliant number one by picking up the baton from the Polish Swiatek, eliminated in the round of 16. .

His 2023 translates into 50 wins, two trophies (Australia and Madrid) and a spectacular record in the Grand Slams, with 23 wins and just two losses. Deservedly exalted, she will be measured in the outcome of the tournament with Gauff, which a priori It translates into the best pulse possible: it is the best of the year against the strongest of the moment. The 19-year-old American landed in Flushing Meadows on the momentum garnered from her in Washington (her first WTA 500) and Cincinnati (her first WTA 1000), and she’s one step away from fulfilling a personal desire to hoist her first major and also the one from the stands, who sees it as the great hope in the short, medium and long term.

“To be in the final is incredible, but I’m still not satisfied. When I say there’s still work to be done, it’s a reference to Kobe. [Bryant, baloncestista fallecido en 2020 en un accidente de helicóptero]. She had an incredible mentality and I try to do the same; I enjoy, but I must move on. I have a lot to do ”, says Coco, who has 11 victories this summer and will try to redeem herself from last year’s defeat at Roland Garros, where she was beaten in the final episode by Swiatek. “Then I was surprised to reach the final; now I didn’t expect to do it either, but I feel relieved to have made it because of all that is expected of me. Now I have the maturity and the ability to do it, and regardless of what happens on Saturday, I will be proud of how I have managed these last few weeks ”, continues the number three in the world.

Activists protest in the Arthur Ashe stands. MIKE SEGAR (REUTERS)

The precedents indicate that Gauff dominates the melee with Sabalenka 3-2, and 2-1 on concrete (outside). She –directed by the Catalan Pere Riba– and Muchova had to overcome a 49-minute interruption due to the protest of four activists who denounced the use of fossil fuels from the stands. One of them stuck his feet to the concrete and security employees had difficulty dislodging him. The tennis players retired to the locker room gym so as not to get angry.

“I don’t know exactly what they were protesting about, but it was about the environment. I believe in that one hundred percent. I think we can do much better. What would you prefer not to happen in my party? Of course, I’m not going to lie… But I had the feeling that it was going to happen here too, because it already happened at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. It is what it is. Moments like this define history, they are decisive. Climate change exists. She was not angry with these people; If they felt they had to do that to be heard, I can’t be angry with them”, resolves Gauff, the great local joy. The party is not complete due to the fall of Keys, but New York is already smacking its lips with the magnificent poster for the final.

