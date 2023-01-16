Come on Collins and Sakkari. Today the debut of world number 1 Swiatek

The opening day of the Australian Open runs smoothly without major surprises in the women’s draw. While several stars (Badosa, Tomljanovic, Osaka) had given up before the start of the competition, those who have already taken the field have respected the forecasts. Waiting for the number one Iga Swiatek, engaged against Jule Niemeier in the Italian morning, all the major seeds of the top part of the draw have in fact won their opening matches. For one of them, Coco Gauff, an intriguing second round is immediately outlined against another very young player like Emma Raducanu. The result of Elisabetta Cocciaretto is still missing, the only Italian on the field today, who has a complicated debut with Elena Rybakina.

The big ones — The day in Melbourne began with a test of authority by Jessica Pegula, US no. 3 of the WTA ranking, who scored a clear 6-0 6-1 against Jaqueline Cristian (n.161 WTA) in 59 minutes of play and in the next match she will face Aliaksandra Sasnovic. At the same time, on the Rod Laver Arena, compatriot Coco Gauff (n.7 WTA) also imposed herself in two sets on Katerina Siniakova (n.48), immediately setting one of the most interesting second rounds of the draw. She will face the champion of the US Open 2021, the No. 77 in the world Emma Raducanu, who trimmed a 6-3 6-2 to the German Korpatsch despite her physical conditions having raised concerns on the eve. Victory on the specter of injury, and after a three-hour battle, so did last year’s finalist Danielle Collins (#11), beating Anna Kalinskaya (#64) 7-5 5-7 6-4 by clutching the teeth for some too much discomfort in her left knee, which had already given her trouble in the past. Maria Sakkari (n.6) also did well, losing her brilliance after the first set but eliminating the Chinese Yuan (n. 119) 6-1, 6-4, while the more hasty victory went to the Chinese Zheng Qinwen (n.28 in the world), who solves the Galfi case (n.86) for 6-0 6-2 in just 56 minutes. See also F1 | The Miami GP is designed first and foremost for thrilling racing

The other blue ones — After Cocciaretto’s debut, tomorrow the remaining five players in the draw will have to take the field. The Italian number one and 22 in the world Martina Trevisan will face Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, n.100. Camila Giorgi, n.69 WTA, will make her debut against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Lucia Bronzetti, n.50, will find the German Laura Siegemund, n.170 on the other side of the net. The most complicated challenge will be Jasmine Paolini, n.65 WTA, against the Russian who grew up in Italy Liudmila Samsonova, n.19. Finally, Lurezia Stefanini, n.141 in the world, will play her first match in the main draw of a Grand Slam against the German Tatjana Maria, n. 71 Wta.

