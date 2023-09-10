American Coco Gauff (19) has won the US Open and thus won her first Grand Slam title. She was too strong for the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-2).

Gauff reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time. Last year she lost the final battle at Roland Garros to the Polish Iga Swiatek.

In the first set, Sabalenka’s hard blows were difficult for the 19-year-old American to resist, meaning the first set easily went to the Belarusian.

In the second set, Gauff managed to fight back into the match after eliminating two early break points. She broke Sabalenka at 2-1 and then easily won the set.

In the third and deciding set, the American quickly opened up a 4-0 lead, after which Sabalenka managed to win two more games in a row. However, it turned out not to be enough and Gauff managed to finish the set with a love game.

Footsteps of Williams sisters

With her win, Gauff follows in the footsteps of Venus and Serena Williams. The American sisters both managed to win the tournament more than once. Venus won the US Open twice, Serena was the best in New York no less than six times.

Gauff is often compared to the Williams sisters. In her speech after her win, she thanked her family and said that she had looked at the sisters. “You have always believed in me, from the beginning. My father took me to Venus and Serena on this court.”