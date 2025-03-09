Gaudí’s works outside Catalonia that no art lover should get lost

When talking about Antoni Gaudíthe mind I immediately travel to Barcelona. The Holy Family, the Parc Güell or the Batlló house are icons of Catalan modernism and its unique architectural style. However, Gaudí’s legacy is not limited to Catalonia.

Outside its borders there are also works that reflect their genius and that everything architecture lover should meet. Next, four constructions that carry their signature and surprise by their beauty and uniqueness.

1. The whim (Comillas, Cantabria)

Located in the coastal town of Comillas, this building, whose official name is Villa Quijano, is one of the Gaudí’s first works. In charge of Máximo Díaz de Quijano, an Indian who had made fortune in America, the whim was built between 1883 and 1885.

Its design is characterized by a clear oriental influence, with decorative elements inspired by nature, sunflower mosaics and a structure that adapts to the landscape.

Over the years, this building has had several uses, from summer residence to restaurant. Currently, it is a museum that allows visitors to learn about the creativity of the architect and his innovative vision of architecture.

2. Episcopal Palace of Astorga (León)

The History of the Episcopal Palace of Astorga It began after the fire of the previous building in 1886. Gaudí received the commission of Bishop Joan Baptista Grau i Vallespinós to design a new palace. However, due to its multiple commitments, the architect worked at a distance, based on photographs and sketches.

Its Gothic design with airs of Medievala Castillo contrasts with the environment, providing the building with an almost fairy tale air. After the death of the bishop and Gaudí’s resignation to the project, the work was ended by other architects. Today, the Palace houses the Museum of the Roads, dedicated to the Camino de Santiago.

3. House ankle boots (León)

Built between 1891 and 1894, the House ankle boots is one of Gaudí’s few works destined for residential and commercial use outside Catalonia. His name comes from Juan Homs I Botinàs, founder of the textile company that commissioned the building.

Gothic design with modernist elements is distinguished by its stone structure with towers in corners and large windows. Originally aimed at hosting offices and homes, it is currently the headquarters of the Gaudí Museum Casa Botines, where you can see sketches and documents related to the work of the architect.

4. LA SEU (PALMA DE MALLORCA)

The Santa María de Palma Cathedralknown as the Seu, keeps an intervention of Gaudí inside. In 1902, Bishop Pere Joan Campins I Barceló commissioned him a restoration with the aim of modernizing the temple after the damage suffered by an earthquake.

Gaudí reorder the space to provide it with greater luminosity, eliminating elements and creating a more functional design without losing the Gothic essence. However, after differences with the contractor, he left the project before finishing the reform of the facade. Despite this, its footprint remains in the structure, making it One of the most beautiful cathedrals in Spain.

A legacy that transcends borders

Antoni Gaudí transformed architecture With their unmistakable style, and although their most iconic creations are in Catalonia, these four works outside the region also reflect their genius.

Each of them is testimony of their talent, innovation and ability to merge functionality and beauty in each design. For Architecture loverstouring these places is a unique opportunity to understand the vision of the teacher beyond his homeland.