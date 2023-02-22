Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Joachim Gauck (archive image) © Martin Schutt/dpa

Why is Germany unable to find a common denominator when it comes to arms deliveries to Ukraine? Ex-Federal President Gauck speaks out. News ticker on war diplomacy.

Update February 22, 12:26 p.m.: “The war of aggression has changed the European security order and the security situation in Sweden”: According to the Swedish secret service Säpo, Russia poses a serious threat to the country’s security. “Russia and other authoritarian states have become more offensive in their actions,” said Säpo boss Charlotte von Essen on Wednesday (February 22) during a press conference.

China also poses a growing security risk. Protecting Swedish democracy has never been more important, but it has also never been more difficult, according to the intelligence service’s situation report.

Ukraine news: Ambassador Makeiev comments on Wagenknecht

First report from February 22ndr: Kiev/Berlin – The dispute over German arms deliveries to Ukraine will apparently drag on. The Ukrainian ambassador Oleksii Makeiev has now criticized left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht for her proposal to “freeze” the course of the front and to conduct peace negotiations with Russia.

Makeiev accused Wagenknecht in the most recent ZDF “Morgenmagazin” that she would also suggest, in the case of criminal offenses, that it would be better to enter into negotiations than to call the police.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine news: German opinions on the war: Gauck sees division

Meanwhile, ex-Federal President Joachim Gauck has expressed his dismay at the pro-Russian attitude of some people in East Germany. “The right-wing thinking and left-wing thinking and the shaped souls of some East Germans mean that there is a little more understanding and sometimes even support for Putin in this area of ​​Germany, that’s particularly bad,” he said on Wednesday (22 March). February) in the “RTL Nachtjournal”.

Ukraine-Aktuell: Gauck comments on Putin’s speech

“The support and the carrying of Russian flags to pay homage to an aggressive power that brutally negates the right to life of others: I mean, is it still okay?” Gauck added. (AFP/dpa/frs)