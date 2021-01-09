Two nights ago, just when it ended on January 7 and started on the 8th, in different parts of the country all kinds of fireworks were heard. Most Argentines were not aware of what was being celebrated. It was not about a victory for River or Boca, or a clandestine electronic music party, or a birthday for a fan of pyrotechnics or the closing of a recital by a rock band. At that time the faithful of Gauchito Gil they celebrated and remembered a new anniversary of his death. This time, from their nearest houses or shrines.

The fireworks that exploded in different parts of the country on Friday usually sound, for this same time of year, in Mercedes, Corrientes. There, at kilometer 111 of Route 23, it works the main sanctuary of Gauchito. In the last celebrations, around 200 thousand promeseros came.

On this occasion, and due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Municipality of Mercedes decided suspend the event. And as a precaution, knowing the faithfulness of the believers, fenced the sanctuary. Two hundred yards around. And he set traffic controls on routes in neighboring cities, so that no one would approach. The measures began on January 5. And they will continue until the 10th.

Ruben Alfaro, creator of the National Sanctuary of Gauchito Gil by Alejandro Korn. Photo: German García Adrasti

“People are crazy for not being able to go”says Rubén Alfaro, owner of the Gauchito sanctuary by Alejandro Korn, to the south of Buenos Aires. “They said that the gauchito was going to punish them for having put up the fences. There were people who traveled the same. What I’m telling you is that this year they have no choice but to light a candle in their homes, or go to the sanctuaries in the neighborhoods ”.

The story, or the legend, is somewhat diffuse, because there is no official documentation. People say that Antonio Mamerto Gil Nunez he was a rural laborer who lived in Mercedes. Who participated in the war of the Triple Alliance, who he stole from the rich to distribute to the poor, and that when he was summoned by the Unitarians to fight against the Federals, he deserted the Army. His reason was not wanting to spill the blood of his fellow men. That rebellion consolidated the respect he already had for the peon of Corrientes and the hatred of the local power.

The faithful will keep their promises of gratitude for the miracles attributed to Gauchito. They light candles for him or give him gifts. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

It is believed that He was executed by the Police on January 8, 1878. The one who would have been his executor, would become his first devotee. “With the blood of an innocent, another innocent will be cured,” he would have said seconds before his death. Upon returning home, his executioner verified it. His son was dying and the words that the gaucho had told him that he had to repeat to save him, became the first miracle.

Alfaro with the image of Gauchito, who was executed by the Police on January 8. His first miracle was to save the life of his executioner’s sick son. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

For about twenty years the images of Gauchito began to appear everywhere. They are on the flags of the soccer teams, on the monoliths of each route, on the ribbons of thousands of cars and dolls, on the murals of each neighborhood.

“There is no way to stop it. No matter how much they say that he is the saint of thieves and speak badly, every time he generates more things. It is tremendous what grows, despite not having been recognized by the Church and not having a leader to represent it, “says Alfaro, who became faithful after being cured of cancer and who dreams of building a new sanctuary in Mercedes, Corrientes.

The altar dedicated to Gauchito Gil, in the sanctuary of Alejandro Korn. Photo: Germán García Adrasti

It is now 11 am on Friday and at the shrine of Alexander Korn, the faithful are approaching little by little. There are two rows. One to leave candles and another to touch the image of the gaucho. Some also They leave you wine, cigarettes, letters, photos, marble gauchos. There are several who cry. Many others get excited and even kneel.

Some of the faithful dressed for the occasion. Photo Luciano Thieberger

In the City of Buenos Aires, the most important sanctuary is that of Chacarita and it is in one of the corners of Parque Los Andes. In the Conurbano there are several larger ones: Quilmes, La Plata, González Catán, and Monte Grande. There should be few neighborhoods where there isn’t at least a small monolith or a mural. Everyone must be receiving visitors. Many more than usual.

All the sanctuaries dedicated to Gauchito received visits on January 8. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

In January 1986, Orlando Fernández (65) i didn’t have a job. Not only that, he didn’t even have enough money to go on interviews or do whatever it took to get a job. The situation was desperate: he had turned 28 and was the father of a family. He lived in the municipality of Concepción, in Corrientes. Someone told him about Buenos Aires, and someone else offered him money for the ticket. And on one of those nights, still in doubt about what to do, he says that spoke to Gauchito Gil for the first time. He asked if he should stay or go. “His answer was that my happiness would be in Buenos Aires,” he recalls, after touching an image of the Guachito, in the Korn sanctuary.

Orlando Fernández spoke to Gauchito for the first time in 1986. He did not have a job and asked him if he should go to settle in Buenos Aires. Photo Luciano Thieberger

More than 34 years of that first contact. As soon as he arrived in Buenos Aires, Orlando got a job And he never knew what it was like to be unemployed again. Last September he retired. That is why he is here today. Like every January 8, thanking you. “It gave me work, health, I was able to raise my family. I always trusted him. You have to experience it to know how your protection feels. As long as I live, I will continue thanking him, ”he swears. In the last ten years, Orlando traveled to Mercedes. Today it is his turn to thank in Buenos Aires. Like so many.

“El Gauchito gave me work, health, and I was able to raise my family,” says Orlando, who as he could not travel to Mercedes due to restrictions, he went to light a candle at the Alejandro Korn sanctuary. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Today Roberto “Beto” Arregue asked permission to retire before his work at the construction site. “It is a special day for me,” he clarified to his boss. It is your first time in this place. Although every 8 of the year he approaches different sanctuaries. Light candles, be grateful, ask. He says that in his house he has a small sanctuary. “I started asking him about a family member with cancer. That was the first time it helped me. And today I thank you for health, work and every day of life. I ask that you never let go of my hand. For me, it’s like a friend that I can always trust“, bill. Last year, his grandson had surgery. The result was positive. “Beto” traveled to Corrientes, to thank.

“El Gauchito is like a friend I can always trust,” says Roberto “Bete” Arregue, who left before work to thank him. Photo Luciano Thieberger

Marta Navarro arrives with her family and with his promise fulfilled: a hundred red balloons, inflated, which he leaves on the altar. He was promised them a few months ago, when one of his sons and his daughter-in-law caught COVID. On his left hand he shows another promise for a requested favor: a tattoo that says “Thank you Gauchito Gil.” His first time in a sanctuary was 20 years ago.

Marta Navarro went with her family to fulfill a promise. “El Gauchito is my hope,” he explained. Photo Luciano Thieberger

“I had a sick son,” she recalls excitedly. I toured hospitals, sanatoriums, doctors’ offices. They told me there was no hope of life. And on the advice of a neighbor I asked him for the first time and he cured me. For me, the gauchito is my hope. I know that he is always with me. Every day when I get off work, I say a prayer to him. I ask for the strength to move forward. And so that next year the COVID ends, we progress and we can travel to Corrientes ”.

