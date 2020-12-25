Happy wedding to you
Gauhar Khan gave an indication as soon as he came out of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ that he is going to get married. After this, Gauhar and Zaid announced the engagement via post on Instagram on 5 November.
Nikah in ITC Grand Maratha, Mumbai
Seeing the corona transition, the couple decided to get married in a very private ceremony. Hence, Mehndi to Nikah was organized at ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Mumbai.
…. when Mian-Biwi came along
Gauhar shares happiness with the media
Gauhar added his fans and media to his happiness. She constantly shared photos on Instagram and shared updates of pre-wedding ceremonies. Among media people, Gauhar and Zaid distributed sweets after mehndi and now nikah.
Zaid also distributed sweets
Zaid was also very happy on the occasion of Nikah. This couple had been dating each other for many years. However, both of them never spoke openly about this before announcing the engagement.
There is a strange feeling in your eyes
Mehndi and music were also very famous before Gauhar’s marriage. Zaid is the son of music director Ismail Darbar. His mother’s name is Ayesha. Zaid has a sister Anam and also a brother, named Abez Darbar.
Decision taken in lockdown
Gauhar Khan won ‘Bigg Boss-7’. While Ismail Darbar has also been a part of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 3. Zaid and Gauhar’s relationship was approved by the family of both.
Gauhar Khan in a couple of brides
Gauhar Khan’s sister Nigar Khan also joins the celebrations
Zaid’s brother Abej Darbar and sister Anam
What was announced as soon as I came out of Bigg Boss
The mind of the bride is crazy …
People close to Nikah attended
Zaid’s brother Aves and sister Anam
Syrup of happiness and syrup of happiness
Celebration of Happiness
The first meeting was in the grocery store
