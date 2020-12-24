Friday, December 25 is a special day. Not just because today is Christmas, but also because Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar will finally be reunited on Friday. There can be no special day for those who love two. Gauhar is all set to read Zaid with Nikaah. Both had a mehndi on Thursday and there was a lot of dancing and singing on this occasion. But now we get our first glimpse of Gauhar’s wedding lehenga. Now Gauhar will read Nikaah from Zaid in the same lehenga with turmeric, mehndi and music.

Gauhar showed a glimpse of his lehenga

Gauhar Khan himself has shown a glimpse of his lehenga. He has shared a video on Instagram Story. Gauhar writes, ‘Can’t wait now.’ As far as Gauhar’s lehenga is concerned, his making video has surfaced. Gauhar has opted for a Nikkah pastel shade.



The atmosphere of celebration was seen in Mehndi Ceremony



There was a festive atmosphere on Thursday at Gauhar’s Mehndi Ceremony. There are pictures and videos of ceremonies on social media. During this time, the father-in-law, Ismail Darbar, also gave musical performance. He performed on his own song ‘Tadap Tadap’.