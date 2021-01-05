Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan has been making headlines continuously since marriage. Recently, Gauhar has shared a picture on social media. In this picture, Gauhar looks like a fairy in blue color top and a magic wand is also seen in his hand. With this photo, Gauhar writes, ‘Best welcome to a bride, wholehearted thanks to my in-laws … lots of love to all of you’.

It is clear that Gauhar has been welcomed like a fairy in her in-laws and she is very happy in her in-laws’ house. Let us tell you that Gauhar is married to Zaid Darbar on 25 December. Zaid is the son of famous music director Ismail Darbar. Gauhar and Zaid married in a private ceremony in which very select people were invited.

Gauhar constantly shares more than one picture of himself and Zaid on social media. According to media reports, Zaid is 12 years younger to the actress Gauhar Khan. Gauhar and Zaid met during the shooting of a music video. The two slowly came closer and then their friendship turned into love.