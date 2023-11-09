Gattuso strike: Marseille beats Aek. Liverpool flop in Toulouse. Bayer certain of the playoffs

The Reds fall 3-2 with the 3-3 canceled out in the 97th minute. De Zerbi’s Brighton sweeps Ajax away. Betis scores 4, Friborg 5. Sporting Lisbon also wins in Atalanta’s group. Ok West Ham, Rangers and Molde

Salvatore Malfitano

The surprise of the evening comes from Toulouse, where Liverpool falls sensationally, postponing their possible qualification for the Europa League round of 16. Instead, the Italian coaches celebrate: De Zerbi’s Brighton still mocks Ajax, Gattuso’s Marseille conquers Athens. Among the Eurorivals, in Atalanta’s group Sporting fails against Rakow while in Roma’s group Servette overturns Sheriff. A spell from Paquetà signs West Ham’s success over Olympiacos, all too easy for Real Betis and Freiburg.

aek-marseille 0-2 — The French deservedly win in Athens against AEK. Marseille took the lead in the 25th minute with Mbemba’s header from a corner, then several long-range shots that missed the target. At the start of the second half Pau Lopez outdoes Garcia’s header, in general Om holds the field better and in the 80th minute they come close to scoring a calm goal: Vitinha’s diagonal hit the post and goes out at the back. The former Roma goalkeeper did well to oppose Zuber at the end, but there was also a bit of luck on the side of Gattuso’s team, who then closed it out late in injury time with Sarr on the counterattack.

sporting-rakow 2-1 — Peaceful evening for Sporting, who took the challenge from the spot. In the 12th minute Racovitan holds St. Juste a few steps from the goal, it is a foul on a clear scoring opportunity, therefore expulsion and penalty. Gonçalves doesn’t make any mistakes and is impeccable even in the 52nd minute, when he scores his personal double from eleven meters away; this time, the decision was triggered by a clear handball in the area. Rundic tries to give his team hope by returning Adan’s rebound (71′), but it’s not enough.

west ham 1-0 olympiacos — The Hammers suffer, but in the end prevail against Olympiacos. Busy first half for Paschalakis, who intervenes well on Aguerd (13′) and Benrahma (31′). Ward-Prowse wastes an excellent scoring opportunity from a good position in the 65th minute, but Paquetà decides the match on a throw from the midfielder; the volley from the Brazilian former Milan player was excellent (73′). In the final, the guests came close to equalizing with Camara’s post following the development of a corner.