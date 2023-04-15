Following the experience in Spain, in the shadow of the Maestalla of Valencia, the former Napoli coach will soon return to the track; one step agreement with his new club

After the experience at Valencia, Gennaro Gattuso getting ready to get back on track again, soon to be coaching a new club. In fact, the former Napoli coach will probably leave Greece and sit on the Olympiacos bench. The latter has not shone in the current season, after having dominated in Greece for many years. He is currently positioned third in the Greek league standings, behind Panathinaikos and AEK Athens. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the agreement between the two parties would be one step away, in fact, the negotiation is proceeding quickly to formalize everything ahead of time. Ringhio could therefore coach Olympiacos starting next season.