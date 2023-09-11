End of the race for Laurent Blanc. But Lyon could be a new beginning for Gennaro Gattuso. In fact, the Italian is on the short list for the French club which has just relieved the former PSG and French national team coach of his duties. The start of the season with 1 point after four days was fatal. Owner John Textor, therefore, also likes the profile of the Italian.

In reality, the American businessman had given priority to Graham Potter, who however declined the offer. In recent days, therefore, various names had emerged, including those of Oliver Glasner, Christophe Galtier, Will Still or Julen Lopetegui. It is precisely Gattuso who has relied on Jorge Mendes, very active on the French market and very close to Textor. Fresh from his unhappy experience at Valencia, Gattuso could establish himself as the most suitable coach to re-motivate a group that emerged weakened from the summer transfer market, but still of quality. Lyon is last in the standings with one point collected against Farioli’s Nice. Too many, after those against Strasbourg (2-1) and Montpellier (1-4), the home defeat against PSG on the last day (1-4).