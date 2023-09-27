Gattuso new Marseille coach

Gennaro Gattuso leaves France again. The former AC Milan coach and champion is about to become the new coach of Marseille. Experience in Ligue 1 which comes after that in the Spanish La Liga at the helm of Valencia. Rino, who in recent weeks had also been linked to Lyon (then the appointment of Fabio Grosso as Laurent Blanc’s successor), will sign a two-year contract until June 2025. The former Ballon d’Or Jean-Pierre Papin And Christophe Galtier were the names circulated in Marseille before the choice fell on Gattuso.

Gattuso at Marseille, takes over Marcelino’s legacy

Marseille was looking for a coach after Marcelino’s resignation – arrived in the summer as Igor Tudor’s successor – and in the last two games he had sent coach Abardonado to the bench (3-3 draw with Ajax in the Europa League and 4-0 defeat against PSG in the league).

Gattuso takes over a team in seventh place in the French championship with 9 points, four points behind leaders Brest and will make his debut on the Monaco pitch at the weekend. Five former Serie A players from Marseille: goalkeeper Pau Lopez, midfielders Veretout and Kondogbia, forwards Aubameyang and Correa.

